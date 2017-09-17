FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish pose at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence on in Beverly Hills, Calif. Responding to a video of him looking cozy with a brunette in the back of a car, Hart has publicly apologized in a video on Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 16, to his pregnant wife and his kids for what he described as a "bad error in judgement."
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish pose at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence on in Beverly Hills, Calif. Responding to a video of him looking cozy with a brunette in the back of a car, Hart has publicly apologized in a video on Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 16, to his pregnant wife and his kids for what he described as a "bad error in judgement." Photo by Danny Moloshok
Entertainment

Kevin Hart apologizes to wife, kids for 'mistakes'

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 11:40 AM

NEW YORK

Kevin Hart has publicly apologized to his pregnant wife and his kids for what he described as a "bad error in judgment."

The comedian and box office star, looking morose, posted a video to Instagram on Saturday in which he said he wasn't perfect and recently made poor decisions.

He said there was "no excuses" but added that someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he'd rather confess than let that happen.

Hart married wife Eniko last year. She is expecting their first child soon. He has two children from a previous marriage.

Earlier this summer, a video emerged of Hart looking cozy with a brunette in the back of a car, but he laughed off any suggestions of infidelity in an Instagram post.

