Mt. Auburn Cemetery hosts 'A Glimpse Beyond' arts festival

A cemetery may seem like an unusual spot for an arts festival, but Mt. Auburn Cemetery is not an ordinary cemetery.
This weekend the historic burial place will be transformed into a performance space for musicians, dancers and artists in a festival called "A Glimpse Beyond."
It's the sixth year the cemetery has welcomed the performances, most of which are conducted outside and integrated into the cemetery's cultured landscape.
There are two performances on Saturday and one on Sunday.
One goal of the festival is to help individuals re-examine ideas about life and death, joy and sorrow.
Mt. Auburn, begun in 1831, is one of the most heralded cemeteries in the country and a prime example of so-called "rural cemeteries" that marked a sharp break from earlier colonial burial grounds.
