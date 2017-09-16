Entertainment

Church removed music director amid FBI investigation

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 8:48 AM

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y.

Catholic church officials on Long Island say the co-director of music at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre has been removed from his position amid an FBI investigation into possible child exploitation charges.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2y66RgN ) reports the Diocese of Rockville Centre made the announcement on Friday.

The church says 55-year-old Michael Wustrow directed several youth choirs at the cathedral.

Church officials say they learned this week that the FBI executed a search warrant and seized Wustrow's work computer. He was immediately relieved of his duties.

Wustrow could not be reached for comment and the FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

The newspaper says he was in the process of leaving Long Island to take a music director position in the Diocese of Orlando, Florida.

