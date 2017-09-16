Trump supporters, critics and juggalos descend on Washington

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup on Sept. 16, is particularly intriguing. The Washington Mall will hold what organizers are calling "The Mother of All Rallies" in support of President Trump. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo