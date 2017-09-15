The Ringling in Sarasota survived Hurricane Irma with no major damage. The grounds are being restored to pristine condition and all Ringling venues will reopened Sunday with free admission.
The Ringling to offer free admission when it reopens Sunday

By Marty Clear

September 15, 2017 5:29 PM

The Ringling’s been closed since Hurricane Irma started threatening, but will reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The musem suffered no major damage during Hurricane Irma, but the 66-acre campus was littered with downed trees and debris . Museum staff is worked hard to return the grounds to pristine condition.

Ringling officials say they received a lot of community support to get facility reopened. To show appreciation, admission all the venues at the Ringling will be free on Sunday.

The Ringling includes the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the circus museum, the Ca’ d’Zan Mansion and several other facilities.

Call 941-358-3180 or go to ringling.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

