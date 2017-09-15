Entertainment

Music classes: Beginners wanted, instruments available

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation is looking for beginning music students — and offering 70 free instruments.

Program director Scott Aiges says the program is open to kids aged 8 to 15 who've had less than a year of musical instruction.

Some students have made 180-mile round trips for the two-hour weekly evening classes.

Available instruments are clarinet, flute, alto saxophone, trumpet, trombone, keyboard, guitar, electric bass and drum practice pads.

Children who attend the first six classes can take instruments home to practice. Completing the school year with excellent attendance earns them the instrument for good.

Aiges says every student given an instrument for last year's opening class met those requirements and kept the instrument.

Students with their own instruments also are welcome.

Applications are online.

