Entertainment

Grants available to help curb appeal of Detroit businesses

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 5:35 AM

DETROIT

Small business owners in Detroit can apply for matching grants of up to $25,000 through Motor City Re-Store to improve the curb appeal of their shops.

Free information sessions are being offered across the city through Sept. 28.

Motor City Re-Store has about $500,000 available each quarter for the matching grant program. Improvements can include updates to facades, landscaping, murals or public art designs, outdoor dining options and historic preservation efforts.

Program manager Keith Rodgerson says the grants will make storefronts more appealing, creating a stronger brand and attracting more loyal customers.

Motor City Re-Store is supported by community development block grants and other sources to make neighborhood business districts more walkable, attractive and viable. It is managed by the Detroit Economic Growth Corp.

___

Online:

http://www.motorcityre-store.com

  Comments  

