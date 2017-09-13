Entertainment

After arrest, radio host quits 'Boomer and Carton' show

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 8:32 PM

NEW YORK

New York sports radio personality Craig Carton has quit his show on WFAN following his arrest on fraud charges.

Carton co-hosted "Boomer and Carton" with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason (eh-SY'-uh-suhn). He announced Wednesday he had submitted his resignation and it was accepted.

Federal authorities charged Carton with fraud last week, saying he used a Ponzi scheme to fool investors into giving him millions of dollars to pay off gambling debts to casinos and elsewhere.

On Tuesday he had vowed to fight the charges, saying his fans would see he was not guilty and he'd be back "stronger than ever." On Wednesday he said the "unfounded legal issues" would be a distraction to everyone at WFAN and the show he helped build.

CBS owns WFAN and says it's cooperating with authorities. It says it's searching for Carton's replacement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video