Brad Paisley’s ‘Weekend Warrior’ tour stops in Tampa

Brad Paisley’s first album, “Who Needs Pictures,” came out in 1999. An awful lot of country singers have started, hit it big and then vanished into obscurity since then. Not Paisley. He’s bigger than ever. His latest album, “Love and War,” came out five months ago and debuted at No. 1 on the country music chart.
If you love contemporary country music, you probably love Brad Paisley. He’ll be at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa this weekend
And even if you don’t especially connect with Paisley’s music, his Weekend Warrior Tour includes some impressive supporting acts.
Dustin Lynch hit the top of the charts with his self-titled debut album in 2012, and had a huge hit with his first single, “Cowboys and Angels.”
Chase Bryant is best known for his 2015 hit “Take It on Back.”
Lindsay Eli is an exciting relative newcomer from Calgary. She plays country music but infuses it with rock and blues. Her album, “The Project,” came out a month ago and it’s already a huge country and indie hit. She started as a protegee of Randy Bachman, of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, who co-wrote and produced her first album when she was only 19 years old.
Details: 7 p.m. Sept. 16, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. $25-$161.14. 813-740-2446, livenation.com.
