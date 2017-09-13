Mumford & Sons and Hiss Golden Messenger perform at Amalie Arena

When Mumford & Sons’ first records came out about a decade ago, not too many people tagged them as music’s Next Big Thing. Sure, “Sigh No More” was a finely crafted album, but critics weren’t gushing and the album and its singles were mild hits at best.
But as the public got the hear more of Mumford & Sons, through such songs as “White Lion Man,” Winter Winds,” “The Cave” and “Roll Away the Stone,” the English alt-folkies gained more and more fans and the album built commercial momentum. Six months after its release, an eternity in pop-music time frames, “Sigh No More” hit the top of the charts in Ireland and the UK. It was a couple of years later before Marcus Mumford and his band (who are not his sons, in case you didn’t know that) hit it big in the United States.
They haven’t stopped gaining fame in the intervening years. With three full-length studio albums to their credit, Mumford & Sons are among the biggest acts in music. They’re known for consistent musical exploration that adds new elements to their music without it taking it to far afield from the sound and style that gave them the first place.
They’ll be at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Wednesday. Opening the show is Hiss Golden Messenger, a strong retro folk-rock band that is actually a guy named MC Taylor and a varying cast of side musicians.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $41.25 and $61.25. 813-301-2500, amaliearena.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
