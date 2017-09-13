The last Friday Fest of the season featuring Reverend Barry and Funktastic Soul at the Van Wezel has been canceled.
The last Friday Fest of the season featuring Reverend Barry and Funktastic Soul at the Van Wezel has been canceled. Provided photo
The last Friday Fest of the season featuring Reverend Barry and Funktastic Soul at the Van Wezel has been canceled. Provided photo

Entertainment

Van Wezel cancels this weekend’s Friday Fest due to Hurricane Irma damages

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

September 13, 2017 4:59 PM

Hurricane Irma is putting a damper on at least one more weekend.

Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul were supposed to play a free show Friday on the grounds of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, in the last Friday Fest of the season.

On Wednesday, Van Wezel announced that due to electrical damage from Hurricane Irma, Friday Fest has been canceled. It won’t be rescheduled.

There’s another free outdoor event at Van Wezel slated for 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30. Sunset on the Bay will feature Yesterdayze and performers from the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Van Wezel officials expect electrical repairs will have been in plenty of time for that event.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video