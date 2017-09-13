Van Wezel cancels this weekend’s Friday Fest due to Hurricane Irma damages

Hurricane Irma is putting a damper on at least one more weekend.
Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul were supposed to play a free show Friday on the grounds of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, in the last Friday Fest of the season.
On Wednesday, Van Wezel announced that due to electrical damage from Hurricane Irma, Friday Fest has been canceled. It won’t be rescheduled.
There’s another free outdoor event at Van Wezel slated for 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30. Sunset on the Bay will feature Yesterdayze and performers from the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Van Wezel officials expect electrical repairs will have been in plenty of time for that event.
