Principal dancer of New York City Ballet to leave company

A principal dancer of the New York City Ballet, who was also a 2015 Tony Award nominee for his role in the Broadway musical "An American in Paris," has announced he will leave the ballet company at the end of the season.
Robert Fairchild's departure was announced Monday by the company. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2jlMU2W ) his final performance will be on Oct. 15 in George Balanchine's "Duo Concertant."
Fairchild says that he made the decision to leave due to a number of acting and musical theater roles on the horizon.
"An American in Paris" was Fairchild's debut on Broadway. The musical is based on the 1951 film of the same name starring Gene Kelly.
Comments