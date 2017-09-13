Entertainment

The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 1:06 AM

iBook charts for week ending September 10, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Enemy of the State by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781476783543 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. It by Stephen King - 9781501141232 - (Scribner)

3. Secrets in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123183 - (St. Martin's Press)

4. East of Eden by John Steinbeck - 9781440631320 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter - 9780062430267 - (William Morrow)

6. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Outlander by Diana Gabaldon - 9780440335160 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton - 9781101614358 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Seeing Red by Sandra Brown - 9781455572076 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. A Legacy of Spies by John le Carré - 9780735225121 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

