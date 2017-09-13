The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 10, 2017:
1. Wonder Woman (2017)
2. Baywatch
3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
4. Rough Night
5. Stephen King's It
6. The Big Sick
7. Megan Leavey
8. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
9. Personal Shopper
10. The Layover
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. The Layover
2. Unlocked
3. The Lost City of Z
4. Score: A Film Music Documentary
5. My Cousin Rachel
6. The Limehouse Golem
7. Colossal
8. It Comes At Night
9. Under An Arctic Sky
10. Beatriz At Dinner
