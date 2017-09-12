Lawyer: 'Pharma Bro' joking about bounty for Clinton's hair

FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. Shkreli's lawyer says his client's caustic online rants shouldn't be taken so seriously. The attorney for the convicted ex-biotech CEO argued in court papers filed Tuesday, Sept. 12, that Shkreli's recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a lock of Hillary Clinton's hair falls under the category of "political satire or strained humor." Richard Drew, File AP Photo