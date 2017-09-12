Entertainment

Royal Shakespeare Company founder Peter Hall dies at 86

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 5:30 AM

LONDON

Peter Hall, founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company founder and ex-director of Britain's National Theatre, has died. He was 86.

The National Theatre said Tuesday that Hall died Monday surrounded by his family. He had been suffering from dementia.

Hall was one of the most celebrated directors and luminaries on the British theater scene.

He led the Royal Shakespeare Company for nearly three decades after founding it in 1960. Hall became National Theatre Company director in 1973.

He directed many world premieres including Harold Pinter's "The Homecoming" and Peter Shaffer's "Amadeus."

His final production at the National Theatre was "Twelfth Night" in 2011. He was diagnosed with dementia shortly afterward.

Hall is survived by his wife Nicki, six children and nine grandchildren.

    

