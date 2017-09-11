Liam Neeson says his days as an action hero are over

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, actor Liam Neeson appears at the premiere of the film "Hunt For The Wilderpeople" in London. Neeson says he’s finished making thrillers. In an interview, he said that while “they’re still throwing serious money at me” to do films in the mold of “Taken,” he plans to stop. The 65-year-old actor says he’s too old for those films and that audiences will eventually not buy him as an action hero. Photo by Vianney Le Caer