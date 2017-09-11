Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish reflects on 25 years of 'Def Comedy Jam'

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer

September 11, 2017 2:50 AM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is having a full-circle moment.

The breakout star of the summer movie hit "Girls Trip" launched her career on "Def Comedy Jam", the long-running HBO series spotlighting black comics. Now, she's a star of "Def Comedy Jam 25," a tribute to the show's 25th anniversary that taped Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, and will premiere on Netflix later this month.

Haddish said she remembers watching Def Comedy Jam as a kid, then auditioning for the show incessantly until she finally made it on in 2008.

On Sunday, she joined Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Sheryl Underwood and other comics to pay homage to the cultural impact of "Def Comedy Jam." The special will air Sept. 26 on Netflix.

