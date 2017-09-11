Entertainment

Public exhibit features artwork depicting the NYPD on 9/11

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 2:15 AM

NEW YORK

A series of paintings, sculpture and illustrations depicting the New York City Police department's actions during Sept. 11 is part of a new exhibit at John Jay College.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill says the works are from both the department's headquarters and the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2wjcmHT ) the exhibit opened Friday and will run for four months.

O'Neill was present at the ribbon cutting and says the exhibit will uphold the legacies of those who died on 9/11.

The exhibit is titled "Bravery & Sacrifice" and is on display in John Jay's Memorial Hall.

