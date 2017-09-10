Gerald McRaney poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "This is Us" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Gerald McRaney poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "This is Us" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell
Gerald McRaney poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "This is Us" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell

Entertainment

'SNL' hosts Dave Chappelle, Melissa McCarthy win Emmy Awards

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:28 PM

LOS ANGELES

Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy are Emmy winners, earning trophies for their appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

Chappelle was announced Sunday as best guest actor in a comedy series. He hosted the first "SNL" episode to follow last November's election.

McCarthy won the trophy for best guest actress on a comedy. She hosted "SNL" and portrayed then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Guest acting awards for a drama series also were announced at Sunday's creative arts Emmys ceremony.

The winners are Gerald McRaney for his role on "This Is Us" and Alexis Bledel for "The Handmaid's Tale."

The creative arts ceremony honors technical and other achievements. The main Emmy Awards ceremony will air Sunday, Sept. 17, on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video