Miss Louisiana 2017 Laryssa Bonacquisti show the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017. The Press of Atlantic City via AP Edward Lea

Entertainment

The Latest: Judges select final 15 in Miss America contest

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 9:31 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The Latest on the Miss America competition (all times local):

9: 25 p.m.

The final 15 contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They are from these states: Tennessee; Virginia; Pennsylvania; Louisiana; District of Columbia; Texas; New Mexico; Alabama; Missouri; Alaska; Georgia; South Carolina; New Jersey; North Dakota; and Illinois.

The 15 finalists were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant's televised finale in Atlantic City. The field now narrows to 10 finalists.

They are among 51 women — one from each state and the District of Columbia — vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

___

12:26 a.m.

The next Miss America will soon be crowned, just as a deadly hurricane slams into Florida and not long after another one inundated Texas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.

Contestants from Texas and Florida have each won a preliminary competition leading into the nationally televised finale.

The winner will be crowned in Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall at around 11 p.m. EDT Sunday.

