Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall

A Border Patrol vehicle drives in front of a mural in Tecate, Mexico, just beyond a border structure Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Tecate, Calif. A French artist aiming to prompt discussions about immigration erected a 65-foot-tall cut-out photo of a Mexican boy, pasting it to scaffolding built in Mexico. The image overlooks a section of wall on the California border and will be there for a month. Gregory Bull AP Photo