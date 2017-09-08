A stormy play list for you and Irma

Even if the power goes out, you’ll have enough juice left in your phone, laptop or other device to listen to music for a while. Maybe you’ll be in the mood to get through the nasty weather by listening to songs about nasty weather. (It sounds like an odd idea, but you listen to songs about being broken-hearted when you’re broken-hearted, don’t you?) Here’s a short list of suggestions:
1. “Like a Hurricane.” One of Neil Young’s greatest rockers, with ferocious guitar and a great riff. Roxy Music has a great live version.
2. Couldn’t Stand the Weather.” The great title song from the great second album by the great Stevie Ray Vaughan.
3. “Riders on the Storm.” The Doors song has been said to have been inspired by philosopher Martin Heidegger and a 1950s serial killer. Whatever. It has cool rain effects a great keyboard part by Ray Manzarek.
4. “Rock You Like a Hurricane.” Stupid lyrics, and kinda gross, but this Scorpions songs holds up a lot better than most 1980 hard rock hits.
5. “Stormy Weather.” One of the most deliciously sad songs ever, especially in the classic version by Lena Horne.
6. “Hurricane.” Not one of Bob Dylan;s greatest songs by a long shot, but it helped get Rubin “Hurricane” Carter out of prison.
7. “What’s Going On.” Dirty Dozen Brass band turned the Marvin Gaye classic into a rant about the government’s botched response to a hurricane.
8. “Bad Moon Rising.” The hurricanes a-blowin’ and the end is coming soon, according to Creedence Clearwater Revival.
9. “Rainy Days and Monday.” Slightly sappy Carpenters song, but appropriate.
10. “Here Comes the Rain Again.” One of the tastiest songs Eurythmics ever did, it has a nice haunting mood for a dreary day.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments