Entertainment

Disney World, Universal close as Hurricane Irma draws near

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

September 08, 2017 4:37 PM

If you had the idea to avoid the crowds and the long lines by visiting the big Orlando Theme Parks during Hurricane Irma, you’re out of luck.

Universal Orlando will close at 7 pm. Saturday. It will remain closed through Monday. On Friday afternoon, the Universal website said that plans are to re-open Tuesday for normal hours.

Walt Disney World will be open Saturday, but with “modifed hours.” No exact hours had been announced on Friday afternoon, but the usual hours are 9 a.m.-11 p.m. The parks will be closed Sunday and Monday.

For updates on Disney World, go to disneyworld.disney.go.com. For Universal, check universalorlando.com.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

