College buys home that claimed link to Harriet Beecher Stowe

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 2:11 AM

BRUNSWICK, Maine

A Maine college has purchased an 18th-century house from a family that has previously made disputed claims that Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote parts of "Uncle Tom's Cabin" at the residence.

Bowdoin College in Brunswick closed the deal of the sale Thursday on confidential terms. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2j7gCZm ) that the sale ends a lengthy legal battle between the college and the family of previous owner Arline Lay.

A previous listing claimed author Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote portions of her acclaimed anti-slavery novel at the property. A Maine historian disputed that claim, saying she wrote the novel at a different property in Brunswick.

Bowdoin officials declined to comment on the sale. The Lay family says they are pleased with the agreement.

