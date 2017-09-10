Wang takes over Brooklyn street in ode to New York

Model/businesswoman Heidi Klum attends the Esmara by Heidi Klum Lidl Fashion Presentation held at Art Beam on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Brent N. Clarke
Fashion designer Zac Posen attends the Esmara by Heidi Klum Lidl Fashion Presentation held at Art Beam on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Brent N. Clarke
Kaia Gerber, daughter of model Cindy Crawford, walks the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
A model walks the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show durimg Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show durimg Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein 2018 spring/summer fashion show during Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Designer Jeremy Scott acknowledges the audience following his spring 2018 collection show during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Stella Maxwell models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Sofia Richie models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Coco Rocha models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Fashion from Monse collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Model Coco Rocha walks the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Leslie Jones attends the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Designer Christian Siriano walks the runway after his fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Jackie Cruz attends the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Danielle Brooks, left, Gina Gershon, Patricia Clarkson, and Vanessa Williams attend the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Vanessa Williams attends the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes
Model Karlie Kloss wears fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Nicky Hilton Rothschild, left, and Paris Hilton attend the Jeremy Scott 2018 Spring/Summer Presentation on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Brent N. Clarke
Lourdes de Leon, right, attends the Jeremy Scott 2018 Spring/Summer Presentation on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Brent N. Clarke
Young Paris, left, and Lionel Richie attend the Jeremy Scott 2018 Spring/Summer Presentation on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Brent N. Clarke
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
The Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
Jason DeCrow
AP Photo
Kaia Gerber models the first look at the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 fashion show held on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
Designer Alexander Wang greets the crowd after his Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
The Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
The Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
Kaia Gerber models the first look at the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 fashion show held on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
The Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
Kim Kardashian poses for a photo before the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is shown in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
The Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
The Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
The Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
Kim Kardashian poses for a photo before the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is shown in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
Bella Hadid models a look at the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 fashion show held on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
Model Natasha Poly poses for a photo before the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is shown in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
The Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is modeled on a street in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP Photo
Models walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Designer Christian Siriano greets the audience at the end of the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Designer Chistian Siriano, right, and model Coco Rocha watch her daughter Ioni Conran, 2, walk the runway backstage ahead of the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A stylist helps a model with her boots backstage ahead of the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Designer Christian Siriano speaks to stylists and a model backstage ahead of the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
