Tony Bennett cancels Friday’s Sarasota concert

Singer Tony Bennett was supposed to make his Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall debut on Friday. On Thursday, he postponed due to Hurricane Irma, in what a Van Wezel official called “a mutual decision.”
He’ll be back, but the date hasn’t been set yet. An announcement from Van Wezel said only that the rescheduled concert would be in 2018.
If you have tickets for Friday’s show, call the box office at 941-953-3368 or check vanwezel.org.
Speaking of Van Wezel, tickets for the 2017-18 season were supposed to go on sale Saturday. Because of Irma, Van Wezel has postponed the sale for a week. Tickets will now go on sale Sept. 16.
Never miss a local story.
Pre-sale for subscribers has started on schedule and pre-sale for e-club members will start Friday.
Call 941-953-3368, or go to vanwezel.org for updates and information.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments