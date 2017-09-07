FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. On Sept. 6, 2017, Shkreli put the only known copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015 up for sale on eBay.
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. On Sept. 6, 2017, Shkreli put the only known copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015 up for sale on eBay. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
Entertainment

'Pharma Bro' Shkreli selling one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 6:39 AM

NEW YORK

Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has put the only known copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015 up for sale on eBay.

In the auction listing for "Once Upon A Time in Shaolin," Shkreli writes that he has "not carefully listened to the album." He adds that he purchased the double album "as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output," but instead "received scorn" from one of the members of the group. Ghostface Killah mocked Shkreli in a video last year, calling him "the man with the 12-year-old body."

The top bid for the album stood at just less than $1 million early Thursday.

"Pharma Bro" Shkreli was convicted last month of deceiving investors in a pair of failed hedge funds.

