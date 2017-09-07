Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' will be screened in all NYC boroughs

Entertainment

The 1994 film "Crooklyn" will be screened for New York City residents after a contest to find a New York-centric film to "unite the city."

The One Film, One New York contest ran throughout August and invited people to vote on one of five films to be screened by the city government for free in all five boroughs at local parks and movie theaters . According to the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Spike Lee's film will be screened on Sept. 13.

In addition to the winning film "Crookyln," the other movies included "On the Town," ''New York, New York," ''Desperately Seeking Susan" and "The Wedding Banquet" — all of which are set in New York City.

"Crooklyn" is a slice of life film that depicts Brooklyn in the 1970s.

