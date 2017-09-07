The Latest: Florida schools, colleges, universities to close

More Videos 2:49 With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback Pause 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:48 Costume designer Becky Evans talks about 'The Producers' 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:56 Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football 0:40 Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:51 Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven? 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy