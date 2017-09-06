Chris Tucker and D.L. Hughley show in Tampa is rescheduled

Lots of shows have been canceled or postponed in the Bradenton area as Hurricane Irma approaches, but none of them are anywhere near as big as this one.
Comedians Chris Tucker and D.L. Hughley were supposed to perform Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. On Wednesday, the arena announced that show has been postponed until Oct. 7.
If you have tickets for Friday’s show, hang onto them and you an use them on Oct. 7. You don’t need to exchange them or anything. If you can’t make it on Oct. 7, you can get a refund from the outlet that sold you the tickets.
The Amalie Arena box office number is 813-301-2500. The arean’s website is amaliearena.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
