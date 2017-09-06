Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will make his Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall debut on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Tickets for the Sarasota show go on sale this weekend.
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will make his Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall debut on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Tickets for the Sarasota show go on sale this weekend. Provided photo

Entertainment

Van Wezel announces Jackson Browne concert Jan. 24

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

September 06, 2017 1:51 PM

If you were a fan of singer-songwriters in the 1970s, you loved Jackson Browne. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (he was inducted by Bruce Springsteen) wrote and performed some of the most iconic songs of the era, including “Running on Empty,” “These Days,” “Doctor My Eyes” and “Rock Me on the Water.” His work has been recorded by artists as diverse as Nico to the Jackson 5 and Gregg Allman.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota announced that Browne will perform these for the first time ever on Jan. 24. Joining Browne will be famed steel guitarist Greg Leisz.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. (Of course, Hurricane Irma might interfere with that scehdule.) Ticket prices range from $52.99 to $96.79. Call 941-953-3368 or go to vanwezel.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

