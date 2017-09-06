This Aug. 30, 2017, photo shows Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins greeting the public during a welcome ceremony in Atlantic City N.J. The 97th Miss America competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first of three days of preliminary competition.
This Aug. 30, 2017, photo shows Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins greeting the public during a welcome ceremony in Atlantic City N.J. The 97th Miss America competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first of three days of preliminary competition. Wayne Parry AP Photo
This Aug. 30, 2017, photo shows Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins greeting the public during a welcome ceremony in Atlantic City N.J. The 97th Miss America competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first of three days of preliminary competition. Wayne Parry AP Photo

Entertainment

Texas, Utah win 1st night of Miss America preliminaries

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

September 06, 2017 9:30 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Contestants from Texas and Utah have won the first night of preliminary faceoffs in the Miss America competition.

Miss Texas Morgana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday night, while Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent competition with a violin solo that drew loud applause from the audience in Atlantic City.

The next Miss America will be crowned in Sunday night's nationally televised finale.

On Saturday, the contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual "Show Us Your Shoes" parade along the Boardwalk.

The contestants are vying to succeed Savvy Shields, last year's Miss Arkansas who won the title a year ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video