The Latest: Forecasters say Harvey no longer a flood threat

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

At the height of his fame, Mort Hurst ate 21 whole watermelons in 10 minutes. He gobbled 1,248 pistachios in half that time. He consumed 7.5 pounds of collard greens in front of a thousand screaming fans – a superstar of stomach-busting feats, until he suffered a stroke. Now at 68, he's training to stage his comeback.