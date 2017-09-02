Actress Rita Moreno's Omaha speech on Sept. 27 sold out

A lecture slated this month in Omaha by Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno has been sold out.
The actress, singer and dancer, whose career spans more than 70 years, currently stars in the Netflix remake of "One Day at a Time."
Among Moreno's notable acting work are supporting roles in the musical films "The King and I" and "West Side Story," as well as a stint in the 1970s on the children's television series "The Electric Company." She is one of twelve performers to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony.
Her Sept. 27 speech is part of the regular Omaha Town Hall Lecture Series.
Comments