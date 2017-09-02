Entertainment

September 2, 2017 9:31 AM

Actress Rita Moreno's Omaha speech on Sept. 27 sold out

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

A lecture slated this month in Omaha by Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno has been sold out.

The actress, singer and dancer, whose career spans more than 70 years, currently stars in the Netflix remake of "One Day at a Time."

Among Moreno's notable acting work are supporting roles in the musical films "The King and I" and "West Side Story," as well as a stint in the 1970s on the children's television series "The Electric Company." She is one of twelve performers to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony.

Her Sept. 27 speech is part of the regular Omaha Town Hall Lecture Series.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 2:06

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton 1:42

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton

Dead body found in Sarasota could be connected to double homicide investigation 0:27

Dead body found in Sarasota could be connected to double homicide investigation

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters 1:28

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters

  • With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

    At the height of his fame, Mort Hurst ate 21 whole watermelons in 10 minutes. He gobbled 1,248 pistachios in half that time. He consumed 7.5 pounds of collard greens in front of a thousand screaming fans – a superstar of stomach-busting feats, until he suffered a stroke. Now at 68, he's training to stage his comeback.

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

View more video

Entertainment