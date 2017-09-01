Shelley Berman, comedian-bard of everyday life, has died

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2004 file photo, comedian Shelley Berman, who has a role in the new film "Meet the Fockers," poses at the premiere of the film in Universal City, Calif. Berman, whose groundbreaking routines in the 1950s and 1960s addressed the annoyances of everyday life, has died. He was 92. Publicist Glenn Schwartz says Berman died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at his home in Bell Canyon, Calif. He was 92. Chris Pizzello AP Photo