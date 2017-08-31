N. Korea threatens S. Korean reporters over book review

Copies of the Korean version of "Capitalist People's Republic of Korea", center, are displayed at Kyobo Book Store in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. North Korea on Thursday vowed to execute reporters from two South Korean newspapers, saying they insulted the country's dignity while reviewing and interviewing the British authors of a book about life in the isolated country. The signs read "Capitalist People's Republic of Korea." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo