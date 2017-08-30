Stephon Marbury has emotional moment with Beijing fan at Q&A

Former NBA basketball player Stephon Marbury, left, talks to NYU freshmen at a question and answer session Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in New York. Marbury gave all the people in attendance a pair of his Starbury sneakers. Marbury had a few stellar seasons in China after an NBA career that included stints with five teams, and he's become an iconic figure in the country. He has a statue and was featured on a postage stamp in Beijing, and then he got a museum and a musical in his honor. Doug Feinberg AP Photo