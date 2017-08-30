Fresh from his big wins at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kendrick Lamar brings his The Damn Tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa on Friday.
Fresh from his big wins at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kendrick Lamar brings his The Damn Tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa on Friday. Amy Harris Invision/AP
Kendrick Lamar performs at Amalie Arena on Friday

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

August 30, 2017 4:55 PM

This past Sunday, Kendrick Lamar took home an armful of MTV Video Music Awards. He won the awards for Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction for “HUMBLE.”

Lamar performed a medley of “D.N.A.” and “HUMBLE” — the singles from his latest album, “Damn” — at the VMAs, but by Tuesday he was back on the road for his national tour. The tour stops at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Friday.

The tour is fairly young, opening in late July, and it’s been getting solid reviews. There’s a kung fu theme to the show, which includes only songs from 2012 and later, and it features a short film titled “The Damn Legend of Kung Fu Kenny.”

Lamar’s guests on the tour are YG and D.R.A.M.

YG is a Def Jam rapper who has released three albums, including last year’s “Still Brazy,” and whose biggest hit has been “Don’t Tell ‘Em” with Jeremih in 2015.

D.R.A.M.’s breakout his was “Broccoli” (featuring Lil Yachty) in 2016. He’s a featured artist on “Cash Out” by Calvin Harris, which was a hit earlier this year.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.$35.75, $65.75, $95.75. 813-301-2500, amaliearena.com.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

