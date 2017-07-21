People involved with the show say it’s akin to “The Hills,” a hit reality show that ran on MTV. The also compare it to a similar MTV show, “Laguna beach.” In fact, “Siesta Key” and “Laguna Beach” are both produced by the same people. Zack Wittman Bradenton Herald
July 21, 2017 2:35 PM

You can hang with the cast of ‘Siesta Key’ while they watch the premiere

By Marty Clear

The entire cast of MTV’s new reality shows “Siesta Key” will watch the premiere episode at Cinebistro. For $32.84, you can join them.

The show, which follows a group of young locals as they spend their summer in on Siesta Key’s white beaches and opulent mansions, premieres at 10 p.m. on July 31. There’s a special screening at Cobb CineBistro at Westfield Siesta Key and the entire cast is slated to be on hand.

The show starts at 10 p.m. but the event begins earlier.

“The cast is going to arrive at 8:30 and do a red carpet,” said Barbie Fraley, the office manager for So Staged Event Design and Rental, which is organizing the screening. “You can come early and hang out with the cast.”

A previously announced question-and-answer session with the cast has been scrubbed, she said.

There’s usually an age limit at CineBistro in the evening, but this screening is open to all ages.

Food and drinks will be available, but they’re not included in the ticket price. The proceeds from the tickets will go to charities for autistic kids, Fraley said.

If you want to go to the premiere, you shouldn’t wait too long. Tickets are only available online, at siestakeypremiere.com, and they may not be available for long.

“It will sell out,” Fraley said. “I’ve been watching.”

The premiere was supposed to be screened in just one theater at CineBistro, but because of ticket demand a second theater has been added.

The show comes from the producers of another MTV hit, “Laguna Beach,” and it follows the same basic template of the earlier show. According to MTV, the cast members, during the course of the 10-episode first season, will “confront issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, race, class and looming adulthood, all while trying to enjoy the most epic summer of their lives.”

Details: 8:30 p.m. Cobb CineBistro, Westfield Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $32.84. 941-361-2456, siestakeypremiere.com.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

