Don’t “Let It Go” by, “Disney on Ice presents ‘Frozen’” coming to Tampa

There won’t be any snow, but Tampa may soon feel a deep freeze.
Feld Entertainment Inc., will bring to life Disney’s Academy Award winning film “Frozen” this fall on the ice at Amalie Arena, according to a Wednesday announcement.
“Disney On Ice presents ‘Frozen’ ” will have six Tampa performances from September 29 to October 1 and tickets are now on sale, according to the release.
The performance will tell the story of royal sisters Elsa and Anna, as Anna sets out on a journey to find Elsa after she runs away and is finally free to test her powers. Anna will be joined by friends Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, a snowman named Olaf and some mystical trolls as she learns that love conquers fear.
Other familiar Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, characters from “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and “The Lion King” will also appear in the performances, according to Feld Entertainment.
Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the experience, as Elsa’s magic will be enhanced by state-of-the art special effects, according to the release.
The performance will include familiar musical numbers including “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper,” according to the release.
“In our more than 30 years of producing Disney On Ice shows, Feld Entertainment has been waiting for a film like this,” producer Nicole Feld said in the release. “While it might seem obvious that “Frozen” is well suited for the ice, this Disney On Ice production will touch audiences emotionally through innovative show elements and world-class skating.”
Here is a look at the performance schedule:
7 p.m. Friday, September 29th
11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30th
11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, October 1st
Tickets are on sale now at the McDonald’s Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets can be ordered by phone by calling 800.745.3000.
Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office.
Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information. Group discounts are available by calling 813.301.6900.
For a complete list of tour dates, visit the Disney On Ice website (http://www.disneyonice.com) and stay current on the latest developments through social media.
