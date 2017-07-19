Sound effects wizard Michael Winslow performs at McCurdy’s

You probably still think of him as the funniest person in “Police Academy” (and also “Police Academy II” and “Police Academy III,” and all the way through “Police Academy VII,” if you stuck with the series that long).
But you’ve probably heard the work of sound effects specialist Michael Winslow other places too, whether you know it or not. He appeared in Cheech and Chong’s “Next Movie” and Mel Brooks’ “Spaceballs.” Winslow was also heard when he gave the voice to Stripe, the evil little creature, in “Gremlins,” and did voice-overs for Disney and Universal Studios in such rides as “Back to the Future” and “Terminator.” He’s done commercials for GEICO and Cadbury’s. Currently, you can also hear him in the television hits “Robot Chicken” and “Family Guy.”
Now you can see Winslow in person. He’s coming to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre for one performance only, on Monday.
He’s not primarily known as a stand-up comedian, but he actually started on stage, and his stand-up comedy was what earned him enough money to move from his home in Spokane to Los Angeles and pursue a film career.
Details: 7 p.m. July 24, McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $24 plus a two-item purchase. 941-925-3869, mccurdyscomedy.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments