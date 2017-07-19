MPAC’s Broadway Bootcamp stages ‘Shrek The Musical’

There’s more summer theater in the Bradenton area than there used to be, for fans of bright, splashy musicals, the pickings are still slim.
The Manatee Performing Arts Center offers some relief this weekend with “Shrek The Musical.” The delightful stage show based on the classic film is scheduled for performance Friday and Saturday in Stone Hall.
This isn’t an official Manatee Players production. The Manatee Players season gets underway Aug. 10 with Mel Brooks’ “The Producers.” “Shrek” comes from MPACs Broadway Bootcamp program, a three-week summer intensive that introduces young performers to the joys and responsibilities of putting on a Broadway-style show.
“Shrek The Musical” is lively, uplifting show with a book by David Lindsay-Abaire (who won the Pulitzer Prize for “The Rabbit Hole”) and music by Jeanne Tesori, who won a Tony Award for her score for “Fun Home.”
The story revolves around the titular ogre, who lives in solitude in a swamp until his privacy is invaded by familiar characters from fairy tales and other classic stories: Pinocchio, the Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, the Three Little Pigs and many others, all of whom have been banished from their home kingdom because they’re freaks. Shrek and a donkey companion travel to the kingdom to try to resolve matters.
It’s a great underdog story with lots of great songs, and the Broadway Bootcamp production that should appeal to fans of the film and to people who have never seen it.
Details: July 21-22, Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. 7 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m. Saturday. $27-$37. 941-748-5875, manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
