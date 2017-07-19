Blue Eyed Bettys, a contemporary bluegrass trio that formed three years ago during a show at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota, return to FST for a cabaret show.
Blue Eyed Bettys, a contemporary bluegrass trio that formed three years ago during a show at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota, return to FST for a cabaret show. Publicity photo

Entertainment

July 19, 2017 4:23 PM

Blue Eyed Bettys return for a Florida Studio Theatre cabaret

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

It was just three years ago that the three musicians who make up Blue Eyed Bettys met for the first time. Banjo player Daniel Emond, fiddle player Sarah Hund and guitarist Ben Mackel were strangers before they were cast in a Florida Studio Theatre cabaret show called “Poems, Prayers and Promises.”

They hit it off personally and musically, and after the run of the show ended, Emond, Hund and Mackel decided to keep playing music together. Since then, Blue Eyed Bettys have found audiences eager for their tight harmonies and contemporary bluegrass sound. In the time since that FST show, they’ve played all over the country — everywhere from hospital cafeterias to New York’s Lincoln Center — and have released two albums (“The Blue Eyed Bettys” and “Covered Up”). They’re working on a third album now.

Obviosuly they’re keeping busy, but they’re going to stay put for a month in Sarasota. Starting this weekend, the Bettys will be back where it started, for a show at Florid Studio Theatre. It’s part of the FST Summer Cabaret series, and it combines the Blue Eyed Bettys’ signature three-part harmonies with their enchanting story-telling.

Details: July 20-Aug. 20, John C. Court Cabnaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave, Sarasota. $37-$39. 941-366-9000, floridastudiotheatre.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

