Fourth of July in the Bradenton area is packed with fireworks and music

0:31 Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico Pause

1:11 Bradenton Woman's Club damaged by Hurricane Irma

1:52 Souvenirs, keepsakes offered at World Rowing Championships

2:01 Video shows shootout between police, homicide suspect

15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

1:56 Something new in donuts and coffee comes to Bradenton

0:20 Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying

2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria

0:41 Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra