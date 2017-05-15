Katy Perry performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13 in Carson, Calif.
Entertainment

Katy Perry and Kendrick Lamar set Tampa concert dates

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

May 15, 2017 1:34 PM

Two of the biggest acts in popular music have announced concert dates at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

On Monday, Kendrick Lamar announced that he’s extending his upcoming “DAMN” tour. Tampa is one of the cities that he’s added to the tour. He’ll be at Amalie Arena on Sept. 1. YG and D.R.A.M. will open the Tampa show.

Katy Perry, also on Monday announced a tour she’s calling “Witness,” which not coincidentally is also the name of her forthcoming album, which is due out in June. The tour will stop at Amalie on Dec. 15.

Pre-sales start May 18 for people who qualify. The general ticket sale starts at 10 a.m. May 20 for both shows.

Call 813-301-2500 or go to amaliearena.com for information and tickets.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

