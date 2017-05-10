‘SNL’ alum Rob Schneider performs five shows at McCurdy’s

People around these parts apparently love Rob Schneider.
The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, who was known for such characters as “Tiny Elvis,” “Orgasm Guy” and Richard Laymer, a.k.a. the Richmeister, an office worker whose desk is next to the Xerox machine, is coming to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota this weekend. He was originally scheduled to perform four shows, two on Friday and two on Saturday, but because of ticket demand, McCurdy’s has added a fifth show on Saturday afternoon.
Like a lot of “SNL” cast members, Schneider got his start as a stand-up comic before he turned to sketch comedy. Fellow comedian Dennis Miller helped him land a gig as an “SNL” writer and he later joined the cast.
And, like a lot of “SNL” cast members, he went on to create and star in a lot of critically panned movie comedies, including “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Benchwarmers” and “The Animal.”
Outside of his work, Schneider has developed a reputation for feuding with critics who pan his movies, including Roger Ebert, and for being a strident anti-vaccination crusader. He’s the father of musician Elle King, who had a huge hit with the song “Ex’s and Oh’s.”
Details: May 12-13, McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 4, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $38. 941-925-3869, mccurdyscomedy.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments