Sarasota Contemporary Dance features national artists

Sarasota Contemporary Dance is ending its season with a performance titled “Evolving/Revolving.” The focus is on dancers and choreographers who have worked with SCD in the past, plus nationally celebrated artists.
The program is scheduled to be presented four times, Thursday through Saturday, in the Jane B. Cook Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The program includes works by Leymis Bolaños Wilmott, SCD’s artistic director, and by local choreographer Elizabeth (Liz) Bergman that SCD audiences have responded to enthusiastically in the past.
Also on the program are new works by Alyson Dolan, the recent winner of the Austin Critics Best-Dancer Award, local hip-hop sensation Kris “Tetris” Powell and SCD resident choreographer Erin Fletcher.
Dolan and Bergmann are the nationally known artists with works during the program.
Dolan is an Austin-based dancer, choreographer and teacher whom the Austin Chronicle called a “key modern mover.” She currently performs with Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company and Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre.
Bergmann is the retired dance director of Harvard University and a graduate of the Juilliard School. She has been a leading dancer and former director of the Martha Graham Dance Company in New York and has worked with Madonna and Natalie Portman.
Details: May 11-14. Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $46. 941-359-0099, sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
