Sarasota Orchestra plays two nights of pops in the ballpark

In its first three years, the Sarasota Orchestra’s annual pops concert at Ed Smith Stadium has been one of the most popular events in the orchestra’s season.
In fact, it has come close to selling out all three times.
So this year, the orchestra has added a second night. “Outdoor Pops: Hits and Home Runs” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Joining the orchestra both nights is Clark Beckham. You may know him from “American Idol.” He finished second in Season 14 (2015), mostly singing classic soul and R&B songs.
The conductor for both evenings is Andrew Lane, the principal pops conductor for the Sarasota Orchestra.
Fireworks displays are scheduled for shortly after the concert each night.
The music includes songs by the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, ABBA and John Williams, plus Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s blistering “1812 Overture.”
The stage will be set up in the third base area, and all the seating is in the stands on that side of the field, so no seats are far from the orchestra. The concert is designed to be casual and family-friendly — hot dogs and other concessions will be available for purchase and kids’ tickets are on sale for as little as $5 — so it’s a good way to introduce youngsters to orchestral music.
Details: 8 p.m. May 12-13, Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. $15, $20, $25 and $35 for adults, $5 and $10 for children. 941-953-3434, m.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/info/outdoor-pops.
