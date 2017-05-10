Bell Biv DeVoe, SWV and En Vogue perform in St. Pete

If you watched MTV back in the early 1990s, you saw an awful lot of Bell Biv DeVoe. The New Edition spin-off group dominated the radio and music TV with such hits as “Poison” that helped established what became known as new jack swing music.
BBD released “Three Stripes,” its first album in 16 years, in January. Now the trio is touring the country, along with a couple of other ’90s pop heavyweights.
En Vogue was perhaps the most popular female vocal group of the era, with a string of hits that included “Lies,” “You Don’t Have to Worry” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).” Original members Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron are still with En Vogue, along with Rhona Bennett, who has been with the group on and off since 2003.
SWV (a.k.a. Sisters With Voices) was another massively popular R&B act of the ’90s, and they recently collaborated with Bell Biv DeVoe on a song on “Three Stripes.” SWV’s hits include “Weak,” “Right Here/Human Nature” and “I'm So Into You.” LeLee Lyons, Taj Johnson-George and Coco Gamble are currently celebrating their 25th anniversary performing together as SWV.
Details: 7 p.m. May 14, Mahaffey Theater, 401 First St. S., St. Petersburg. $49, $59, $69 and $100. 727-892-5767, themahaffey.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments